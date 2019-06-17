In the past, ESPN personalities have criticized the network for giving LaVar air time. ESPN basketball analyst Jay Bilas called him “a misogynistic buffoon that is not worthy of our time and attention,” while Pardon the Interruption host Michael Wilbon said it was “editorial malpractice” for ESPN to give LaVar air time, calling it “worse than reality TV.” SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt wrote on Twitter back in 2017 that he doesn’t consider LaVar to be newsworthy.