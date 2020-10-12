If winning is your main talking point, he’s won 10 conference championships and NBA titles with three franchises. If you like statistics, James is the all-time leader in points, second in assists, and he’s sixth in rebounding in the NBA playoffs. He’s the only player in the top 10 of all three categories. If you like the wow factor, James' chase-down blocks and windmill dunks should be enough to tell your kids and grandkids about. And he also has five career playoff buzzer-beaters, which is the most of all time.