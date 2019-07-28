Harding, just 35, realizes that she has benefited from the battles that King and Williams fought. They have given all women a rising voice regardless of race or sexual orientation. Because of them, there will be more stories like Harding’s and her dizzying rise. She was an NBA league office intern last summer, when the Sixers hired her as the second female scout in NBA history. In April, they promoted her to player development coach, which made her the seventh female NBA assistant of any sort, and in early July handed her the reins to the offense during the Sixers’ summer league games in Las Vegas. On July 19, Kings head coach Luke Walton added her to his staff in Sacramento as a full assistant, the seventh woman to hold that position.