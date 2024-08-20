Skip to content
Sports
Link copied to clipboard

Hawaiian team eliminates Council Rock Newtown at the Little League World Series

The Bucks County team rallied in the sixth inning, but the team representing the Central East Maui Little League held on, 3-1.

Catcher Ryan Uhl (13) scored the lone run for Council Rock Newtown in its Little League World Series defeat.
Catcher Ryan Uhl (13) scored the lone run for Council Rock Newtown in its Little League World Series defeat.Read moreRalph Wilson / For The Inquirer
    by Staff Reports
    Published 

Council Rock Newtown’s run in the Little League World Series came to an end Tuesday with a 3-1 loss to a team from Wailuku, Hawaii, in South Williamsport, Pa.

Trailing 3-0, the Bucks County team rallied in the sixth inning of the elimination game as Will Siveter drove home Ryan Uhl with a single to left field. Kanon Nakama nailed down the save for the Hawaiian team with two Newtown runners on base.

The team representing the Central East Maui Little League took a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Nakama hit a sacrifice fly and Brextyn Kamaha’o scored a run on a double steal. Cam Kaneshiro scored a fifth-inning run on a throwing error for the winners.

Brayden Peiffer started for Newtown, the Mid-Atlantic Region champion, and allowed six hits and three runs (two earned) over four innings.