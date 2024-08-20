Hawaiian team eliminates Council Rock Newtown at the Little League World Series
The Bucks County team rallied in the sixth inning, but the team representing the Central East Maui Little League held on, 3-1.
Council Rock Newtown’s run in the Little League World Series came to an end Tuesday with a 3-1 loss to a team from Wailuku, Hawaii, in South Williamsport, Pa.
Trailing 3-0, the Bucks County team rallied in the sixth inning of the elimination game as Will Siveter drove home Ryan Uhl with a single to left field. Kanon Nakama nailed down the save for the Hawaiian team with two Newtown runners on base.
The team representing the Central East Maui Little League took a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Nakama hit a sacrifice fly and Brextyn Kamaha’o scored a run on a double steal. Cam Kaneshiro scored a fifth-inning run on a throwing error for the winners.
Brayden Peiffer started for Newtown, the Mid-Atlantic Region champion, and allowed six hits and three runs (two earned) over four innings.