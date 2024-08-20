Hawaiian team eliminates Council Rock Newtown at the Little League World Series

Council Rock Newtown’s run in the Little League World Series came to an end Tuesday with a 3-1 loss to a team from Wailuku, Hawaii, in South Williamsport, Pa.

Trailing 3-0, the Bucks County team rallied in the sixth inning of the elimination game as Will Siveter drove home Ryan Uhl with a single to left field. Kanon Nakama nailed down the save for the Hawaiian team with two Newtown runners on base.

The team representing the Central East Maui Little League took a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Nakama hit a sacrifice fly and Brextyn Kamaha’o scored a run on a double steal. Cam Kaneshiro scored a fifth-inning run on a throwing error for the winners.

Brayden Peiffer started for Newtown, the Mid-Atlantic Region champion, and allowed six hits and three runs (two earned) over four innings.