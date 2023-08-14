Media in the Little League World Series: How to watch, schedule, bracket for all teams

The Little League World Series starts on Wednesday in Williamsport, Pa. The Mid-Atlantic champion Media Little League team will open against the Southwest regional champions, Needville Little League from the Texas East region, at 7 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.

If Media wins, they will advance to face the winner of the Midwest regional, Fargo, North Dakota, on Friday (7 p.m., ESPN). If Media loses to Needville, they will go to the elimination bracket and face the loser of the Northwest vs. New England game on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN).

The tournament runs from Aug. 16-27 in a double-elimination format. Games are scheduled every day, except for Aug. 25, which is an off-day for all teams.

The bracket is split into a U.S. bracket and an International bracket. All U.S. games are played at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, and international games are held at Volunteer Stadium. All games will be on ESPN. The U.S., International, and LLWS championships will be on ABC. The championship game between the winner of the U.S. bracket and the winner of the international bracket is set for Aug. 27 (3 p.m., ABC).

The bracket and regional matchups were determined by drawings held in June. Home and away teams will be decided via coin flips during manager briefings before the tournament.

» READ MORE: Phillies? Eagles? As it heads to the World Series, Media’s Little League team rules in the borough