Council Rock Newtown stays alive in the Little League World Series with a rout of the Northwest Region squad

Council Rock Newtown will have at least one more game in the Little League World Series. The Bucks County squad beat the Northwest Region team, 12-2, in four innings on Sunday at Lamade Field in South Williamsport, Pa.

South Hill Little League of Puyallup, Wash., represented the Northwest Region.

Advertisement

Lengthy weather delays didn’t dampen the momentum. After Dean Hamilton scored on a wild pitch, Greyson Gage drove in a pair on a single before coming in on a double by Gavin Caudill. He finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

After a two-run second inning, Newtown added six runs in the third, led by a triple by Gage, the team’s cleanup hitter who also plays right field.

» READ MORE: Meet the players on Council Rock Newtown's Little League World Series team

Saverio Longo earned the win. He allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit with two walks and a strikeout. Tyler Wexler pitched the fourth and struck out two.

After losing, 9-0, to the Southwest Region squad from Boerne, Texas, Council Rock Newtown bounced back with a 5-0 win over New Hampshire of the New England Region on Saturday night.

Council Rock Newtown will play the loser of the Mountain and West regions in another elimination game at 3 p.m. Tuesday.