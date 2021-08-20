Whether the Upper Providence team wins or loses, manager Ben Ludwig knows his players are going to go home to their community and be “rockstars.”

The team, which is representing Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic region, may have lost its first game 8-2 to Oregon, but it has made history as the first team from Pennsylvania to compete in the Little League World Series since 1960.

Ludwig understands how big that is, especially since he has been attending the Little League World Series since he was about five years old. Since they’ve been in a “bubble,” he’s not sure how much his team has grasped the significance yet.

The big stage didn’t phase his team at first. Led by Jalen Bowman, Pennsylvania got off to a fast start on the mound and in the batter’s box. He opened the game with a hit, which led to the first run of the game. He then threw 12 pitches to his best friend and catcher Sean Kenney to retire the first three Oregon batters.

Bowman and his team continued to efficiently retire batters until the third inning, when Oregon pitcher Ben Robertson stepped up and crushed a ball past the fence for a three-run home run. Despite giving up his first home run on the Little League World Series stage, Bowman just tilted his hat and went back to work.

Pennsylvania got out the next two batters with the same play — throws from second baseman Carter Bunn to first baseman Timmy Burns. They then closed the gap to 3-2 when Aidan Ludwig’s single brought Jack Strzeminski home.

Then the skies opened up in the fourth inning, and Pennsylvania started to slip. The Keystone State gave up three straight runs before Ben Ludwig came out to the mound to give his team a pep talk.

“We’ve been down more than this before,” Ludwig said over ESPN’s broadcast before rearranging the field to try to get something going against Oregon.

Ludwig moved his son Aidan to pitcher, and the team was able to get the next five straight batters out. The team cleaned up its errors, and its pitching held.

“They’ve showed resilience all the way, and they responded there,” Ludwig said. “We just need to let this kind of settle with them and then remind them that even though it’s a bigger stage with the Little League World Series, we’ve been here before.”

But the offense couldn’t get up and running to overcome the six-run deficit. In the end, the short lapse in defense was Pennsylvania’s downfall. Pennsylvania and Oregon finished with the same number of hits (3), but the error disparity was the difference. Pennsylvania had six errors to Oregon’s two.

Ludwig doesn’t have a set starter for Pennsylvania’s next game, an 8 p.m. contest Saturday, but he thinks it will be one of three players — Sam Buckley, who didn’t pitch at all; Tommy Sergio, who only threw a few pitches and has been “lights out throughout the region;” or Aidan Ludwig, who was effective at the end of the game.

Now that the team has one Little League World Series game under its belt, Ludwig hopes that things will settle down. He saw how his players responded in the Mid-Atlantic regionals, where it struggled to hit in its first game but came back to win the tournament, and he trusts they’ll be able to rebound again.

“As coaches, we’re still positive,” Ludwig said. “If anyone comes out of the loser’s bracket, I think we have the stuff to do it. So kind of onward and upwards from here.”