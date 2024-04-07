WrestleMania in Philly: Jason Kelce steals the show; Roman Reigns set to face Cody Rhodes
The Rock electrified WWE fans in Philly, which is hosting WrestleMania for the first time in 25 years.
WrestleMania 40 concludes Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. You can stream it on Peacock or order pay-per-view through your cable or satellite provider.
Sunday’s marquee event will feature Roman Reigns once again defending the undisputed WWE universal title against Cody Rhodes.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who credits a Pennsylvania football coach with turning his life around, was back in the ring for the first time in nearly a decade. He and Roman Reigns picked up a tag-team win over Rhodes and Seth "Freaking" Rollins Saturday night.
Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson made a special guest appearance at WrestleMania, helping Rey Mysterio, who was wearing an Eagles-themed outfit, win his tag-team match against his son.
Prior to WrestleMania, Suplex Vintage Wrestling held matches in the middle of South Street.
Here are all the WWE matches set for WrestleMania tonight at the Linc
We got a preview of the fight Saturday, when Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson defeated Rhodes and Seth "Freaking" Rollins in a tag-team match that closed out the first night of WrestleMania.
WrestleMania weather forecast: It's going to be cold at the Linc
It’s expected to be chilly again on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field and the fans won’t be the only ones shivering as the WrestleMania performers admitted they felt the chills on Saturday night.
“Mother nature was not the most cooperative with us this week,” said Paul Levesque, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, who is better known as Triple H. “Throwing everything at us from small earthquakes to some very cold and windy weather. I’m glad it didn’t rain but it was a bit chilly at ringside. I’ve heard quite a few stories about wind gusts that just put a chill through people. When you have to be physical in what we do, that’s a difficult situation.”
What happened at WrestleMania on Saturday? Here are the highlights.
The night's main event was a tag-team match featuring The Rock and Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, but that was hardly the only marquee matchup — it is WrestleMania after all.
Here's a look at the results from Saturday night, including a pair of special guests.
Bloodline tag-team match: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin” Rollins | Recap
Intercontinental championship match: Sami Zayn defeats Gunther | Recap
Six-woman tag-team match: Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi defeat Damage CTRL | Recap
Jey Uso defeats Jimmy Uso | Recap
Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee (and Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson) defeat Santos Escobar and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio | Recap
Undisputed WWE tag-team championship six-pack ladder match: A-Town Down Under (SmackDown) and The Awesome Truth (Raw) defeat The Judgment Day, The New Day, #DIY, and New Catch Republic | Recap
Women’s world championship match: Rhea Ripley defeats Becky Lynch | Recap
After nearly a decade, The Rock returns to the ring
The main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania delivered on the spectacle.
The Rock's involvement in his first match since 2016, and his insanely elaborate entrance, certainly brought a big-match feel to the final bout of the opening night.
Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson take WrestleMania by storm
Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson traded in their Eagles facemasks for luchador masks on Saturday night at WrestleMania.
The Eagles icons hopped the guard rail at Lincoln Financial Field to assist Rey Mysterio, the WWE Hall of Famer who performed in Birds-themed ring wear.
WrestleMania 40: How to watch and stream night two
One night down, one night to go.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream the second and final night of WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia:
WrestleMania 40
Time: 7 p.m. Eastern
Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Streaming: Peacock (requires subscription)
Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Pat McAfee