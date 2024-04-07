WrestleMania in Philly: Jason Kelce steals the show; Roman Reigns set to face Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania weather forecast: It's going to be cold at the Linc

It’s expected to be chilly again on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field and the fans won’t be the only ones shivering as the WrestleMania performers admitted they felt the chills on Saturday night.

“Mother nature was not the most cooperative with us this week,” said Paul Levesque, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, who is better known as Triple H. “Throwing everything at us from small earthquakes to some very cold and windy weather. I’m glad it didn’t rain but it was a bit chilly at ringside. I’ve heard quite a few stories about wind gusts that just put a chill through people. When you have to be physical in what we do, that’s a difficult situation.”