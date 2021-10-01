Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

Saturday, 12:15 p.m. (NBCSports.com, atafootball.com, Fanatiz)

American viewers can tune in to watch Tobin Heath, who has jumped right into her new life in North London. But the spotlight will be brightest on Mana Iwabuchi, who will return to Villa’s field for the first time since moving to Arsenal this summer.

RB Leipzig vs. VfL Bochum

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

There’s heat on Jesse Marsch at Leipzig again after a 2-1 upset loss at home to Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday. It’s not enough heat to force Marsch out yet, but Leipzig needs to win this game over the Bundesliga’s next-to-last-place team. The good news is Tyler Adams is back to full health, just in time for the U.S. national team’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Torino vs. Juventus

Saturday, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

There are bigger games in Serie A this weekend, but we spotlight this one for two reasons: it’s the Derby della Mole, the Turin derby, and it’s Weston McKennie’s last club game before returning to the U.S. national team.

Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona

Saturday, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

The wheels officially fell off Barcelona on Wednesday in an abysmal 3-0 Champions League loss at Benfica. Manager Ronald Koeman surely has to go now. Guillem Balagué, the Spanish journalist who reports for CBS Sports, the BBC, and other outlets reported Thursday that Barcelona’s brass met when the team returned from Lisbon to figure out an action plan.

Belgium manager Roberto Martínez is the leading candidate to replace Koeman, if he’s willing to leave the Red Devils before next year’s World Cup — where the team will be a title favorite. The rumor around Europe is Martinez would say yes if the call comes.

In the meantime, Barcelona has to go to the defending La Liga champions, whose tenacious defense and smart counter-attacks have long given the Blaugrana fits. Oh, and Atlético’s squad is now led by former Barcelona stars Luis Suárez and Antoine Griezmann. You can be sure they’ll be up for this.

CF Montréal vs. Atlanta United (Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPN+) & Orlando City vs. D.C. United (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+)

With the Union not playing until Sunday this weekend, take the opportunity Saturday night to watch these games between Eastern Conference playoff rivals. D.C. enters the weekend in third place, the Union in fifth, Atlanta in sixth, Orlando in seventh and Montréal in eighth.

Chivas vs. Atlas

Saturday, 10 p.m. (NBCSN, Telemundo 62, Universo)

The Clásico Tapatío, Guadalajara’s big rivalry game, gets a big platform as NBCSN carries the game live in English along with Telemundo and Universo’s Spanish broadcast.

Lille vs. Marseille

Sunday, 11 a.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)

Fresh off earning a return to the U.S. squad, Lille’s Tim Weah squares off with one of the players who didn’t make the cut, Marseille’s Konrad de la Fuente.

Liverpool vs. Manchester City

Sunday, 11:30 a.m. (NBCSN, Telemundo)

This is always a big game in the Premier League, and this time the teams come in as the top two in the standings. Liverpool has a one-point lead over City, which lost at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Fortunately for City, Liverpool doesn’t have Lionel Messi. But the Reds do have a league-best 15 goals scored this season, with five coming from Mo Salah.

New York City FC vs. Nashville SC

Sunday, noon (ESPN+)

If you’ve started tailgating at Subaru Park while this game is on, get it on your phone. Nashville has solidified its hold on second place in the East with the conference’s stingiest defense, led by U.S. national team center back Walker Zimmerman. NYCFC looked to be locking down third place until suffering back-to-back shutout losses to the New York Red Bulls and Chicago Fire.

River Plate vs. Boca Juniors

Sunday, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Fans are allowed back at Argentine league games this weekend, just in time for South America’s most famous club rivalry game. The duel between 21-year-old River forward Julián Álvarez and veteran Boca center back Marcos Rojo will be great to watch, but the greatest thing will be the passionate spectacle in the stands of Buenos Aires’ famed Estadio Monumental.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC

Sunday, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

It seems hard to believe that both star-studded L.A. teams could miss the playoffs. But the Galaxy are sixth in the West and LAFC is ninth. If Minnesota, Vancouver and perhaps San Jose can box them out, it might just happen.

