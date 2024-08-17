Council Rock keeps Little League World Series dream alive with shutout rout to New Hampshire

Council Rock North’s dream of chasing Little League World Series glory is still intact.

Bolstered by a four-run fourth inning, Council Rock, representing the Mid-Atlantic, is moving on following a 5-0 final against New Hampshire in South Williamsport on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Council Rock’s starting pitcher, Tyler Neeld, was lights out, throwing two outs shy of a complete game, allowing just two hits and eight strikeouts. Neeld was also strong at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a run scored.

How’s this for interesting: Neeld was pulled with just two outs remaining in the game. Had he been allowed to close it out, his complete game would have been the first of any pitcher in an LLWS game since Mo’ne Davis led the Taney Dragons in the LLWS in 2014.

“A lot of people will tell you he’s got ice in his veins,” Neeld’s father, Kyle, who is also an assistant coach with the team told ESPN sideline reporter Julie Foudy. “He showed that tonight.”

Neeld was moved to third base to close out, bringing in Brayden Peiffer, who stepped in and closed out but not before a scary fastball that struck the helmet of New Hampshire’s Zach Bolduc. Still, Peiffer needed just nine pitches to close out an impressive rebound performance following its opening game loss to Texas (Southwest) on Thursday.

Next up for Council Rock is a date against Illinois, representing the Northwest Region, on Sunday (3 p.m., ESPN). With a win, Council Rock, playing in the consolation bracket, would finally get a day of rest before continuing on in the United States bracket Tuesday.