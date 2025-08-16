Glenmoore Eagle falls in Little League World Series elimination game vs. Clarendon Hills

The Glenmoore Eagle Little League team’s run in South Williamsport, Pa., ended Saturday night after a 3-2 loss to Clarendon Hills Little League of Illinois in an elimination game at Lamade Stadium.

It was the Macallen Chervenka show to start. The center fielder made diving catch, with his head squished into the grass and legs bent directly over his head, for the first out in the bottom of the first inning. He followed that up with a single up the middle in his first at-bat for Glenmoore’s first hit of the game.

Then, what had the makings of a pitcher’s duel quickly turned into a back-and-forth affair.

After throwing just 28 pitches across the first two innings, Clarendon Hills made Frankie Kolter work for three outs in the third. The team scored three runs on five hits and faced 35 pitches in the frame. A wild pitch and RBI single from Brody Herold put Clarendon Hills up, 2-0, and Matthew Kalish’s RBI single drove in the third, and ultimately game-deciding, run.

Glenmoore made solid contact throughout the first three innings but had nothing to show for it. That changed in the fourth.

The team from Chester County trimmed its three-run deficit to one with four hits over the span of 22 pitches. Aiden Mercer picked up where he left off during regionals with an RBI double that one-hopped the wall and scored Marek Kalavik. That was followed by a two-out single from Justin Shaw that drove home Mercer and capped the frame.

From there, Shaw took over on the mound and kept Clarendon Hills in check until the bottom of the fifth, when it threatened to tack on some insurance. Two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases with two outs, but when called upon, Ethan Herbein remained composed and fired a fastball right down the middle to strike out Jack Kaczmarski looking and keep the deficit at one entering the sixth.

The tying run reached on a leadoff walk by Theo Mihos with the top of the lineup due up in the final inning, but Herold retired the next three batters, including Mercer, on just seven pitches to finish the complete game and end Pennsylvania’s season.