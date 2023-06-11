Ashleigh Buhai wins her first LPGA title on U.S. soil

GALLOWAY, N.J. — Ashleigh Buhai is in her sixteenth year on the professional golf circuit, and notched her first LPGA win last year at the AIG Women’s Open in the U.K. But there’s one thing that has remained elusive until now: a win on U.S. soil.

Buhai was finally able to reverse the trend with her victory at the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Sunday, securing her spot in the winner’s circle by the margin of one shot, shooting 199.

“My goal this year was to win in the U.S.,” Buhai said. “After the AIG Women’s Open, I’ve won in Australia, South Africa. My goal this year was to get the monkey off my back and finally win here on U.S. soil. And so to do it, I’m very proud of myself for taking it all, for playing some really solid golf.”

Buhai, who hails from South Africa, entered the final round in third place behind Dani Holmqvist from Sweden in first and Hyo Joo Kim from South Korea in second. Buhai kicked off her third round with four birdies on the first five holes to edge into the lead.

Advertisement

“At no point did I think it was mine until now, until it was really confirmed,” Buhai said. “I did well to stay mentally in it. Stuck to my process, and didn’t get ahead of myself and think of the outcome at all, and I just trusted the one thing I was trying to do in my golf swing and hopefully that could take care of it.”

Holmqvist led the clubhouse for the first two days, but shot a 1-over par 71 to drop into a tie for fourth. Holmqvist, after going bogey-free in Round 1, had five bogeys and four birdies on Sunday. This marks her best finish on the LPGA tour, and the first time this year that she has made the cut.

In the end, it came down to Buhai and Kim. Buhai birdied on the 18, her seventh birdie of the round, to finish 14-under par 213 — two shots ahead of Kim. Even that lead was tenuous, though, as Kim chipped a shot that stopped right on the edge of the hole and came inches away from eagling to send the tournament to extra holes. Kim carded a 68 to finish 13-under par, shooting 200.

“I kind of looked up at the leaderboard after my second shot and I saw Hyo Joo had birdied [on the 17], so I said to myself, well, got to get up and down obviously to give myself a chance to win it outright, and make her have to eagle and put some pressure on her,” Buhai said.

“Dave, my husband, could see [Kim’s final hole], and I was just waiting for it obviously. If you hear a big cheer, okay, we’re going into a playoff. I heard that. It was very close. Hats off to Hyo Joo.”

Buhai hit all 14 fairways on Sunday, after hitting just seven on Friday and 11 on Saturday.

“I normally drive the ball really well. It’s one of my strong points. The first nine holes on Friday was uncharacteristic of me, but I did so well to hang in there. I could have been easily 4-over, and instead I turned under par,” Buhai said. “I just went and hit a few balls and said to myself, all right, keep the face through that a little bit better throughout the golf swing, and that’s what I did the last two days, which improved my driving and gave me birdie opportunities from the fairway.”

Yan Liu, a 25-year old rookie from China, finished 11-under par, shooting 202 for third place, her best placement so far on tour and first top-ten result. Liu had three bogeys and seven birdies in the third round.

In her LPGA debut, 17-year old Chiara Roja carded a 70 on the final round to finish in a tie for 12th.

The next LPGA event is the Meijer LPGA Classic, slated for June 15–18 in Belmont, Michigan. The tour returns to New Jersey June 22–25 for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, held at the Baltusrol Lower Course in Springfield.

» READ MORE: Teenage sensation Chiara Noja shoots into a tie for fourth at the ShopRite LPGA Classic