Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist named Big East women’s player of the year for the second straight season

On Thursday, Villanova senior Maddy Siegrist was announced as the Big East Conference’s women’s Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

Siegrist was projected to win the award in the preseason coaches poll and remained the frontrunner throughout the regular season.

Siegrist finished the regular season as the nation’s leading scorer with 29.0 points per game and had a historical run in which she broke numerous school, conference and City 6 scoring records.

Entering the season, Siegrist was on pace to pass Shelly Pennefather to become Villanova’s all-time leading scorer, including both men and women. Siegrist set the record on Jan. 20 at Creighton as she reached 2,409 career points to pass Pennefather’s record of 2,408 set in 1987. Since then, Siegrist has gone on to shatter Pennefather’s record as she sits with 2,714 points at the end of the regular season.

This was just the first of many records that Siegrist claimed. Entering the postseason, Siegrist holds the Villanova single-game record (45), the Big East single-game record (44) and the all-time scoring record in Big East basketball, men and women (1,588). Siegrist also passed Drexel’s Gabriela Marginean to become the all-time leading scorer in City 6 women’s basketball history with 2,582 points.

Siegrist also was named the Big East Scholar-Athlete of the Year for her impressive performance in the classroom. After completing her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication last year, Siegrist is working towards a Master’s in Education and holds a 3.88 cumulative GPA.

With this award, Siegrist will receive a $2000 scholarship that can be applied to graduate or professional studies.

Aside from the personal accolades, Siegrist has led Villanova to a program-record No. 11 ranking in the AP Poll and a No. 2 seed in the Big East Tournament with an overall record of 26-5, including 17-3 in conference play.

» READ MORE: Villanova climbs to No. 11 in AP women's basketball poll

Lucy Olsen named to Big East’s second-team

Sophomore Lucy Olsen was also included in the conference awards, earning an All-Big East Second Team selection. Last season, Olsen was named to the All-Freshman team for her strong performance as Villanova’s starting point guard.

This year, Olsen improved in virtually every statistical category. The sophomore averaged 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 41.7% from the field, including 38.1% from distance. Olsen is also one of the Wildcats’ top defenders, leading the team with 42 steals.

One of her standout performances came in Villanova’s loss to UConn on Jan. 29 when she recorded 19 points, four assists and just three turnovers against two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, Nika Muhl.