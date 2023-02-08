Meet Malik Joe, the Philly content creator hitting the funny bone of the Eagles locker room

His content is brash. Some of it is even downright inappropriate.

But so much of it is authentically Philly.

To know Malik Joe is to know that the social media content he produces primarily for TikTok and Instagram is a reflection of the North Philly-born and raised content creator, who when he’s not making viral videos can be found making highball cocktails and Citywides at Center City’s Good Dog Bar.

His content, which looks at various aspects of Philly life, has captured the attention of millions. With over four million likes on TikTok to date, Joe boasts 180k followers collectively across TikTok and Instagram.

But it’s been his Eagles content that’s been catching the eye of not just his fans, but Eagles players alike, some of whom have also become big fans of his content. Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is one of them, referencing Joe’s video about him “always being open” to a crew of reporters in January that Joe “always does a really good job with that and the guys love that, so hopefully, he keeps it going.”

Joe’s “I’m Open” videos have continued with the comedian/content creator taking it one step further. Before the Eagles’ Jan. 8 game against the Giants, Joe gifted Brown with a comical “I’m Open” necklace derived from a store sign and a fake plastic gold chain.

Unsurprisingly, the video went viral garnering over 48.4k likes and over 200 comments. However, what fans of Joe and possibly Brown might not be privy to is how Joe was able to deliver.

“I snuck all of that stuff in, literally all of it,” Joe told The Inquirer. “I went down to Staples and bought these two [open/closed] signs and glued them together and then put it on the gold chain. Then I bought a box and some wrapping paper. But then, I was thinking ‘how the hell am I gonna get this in the stadium?

So Joe did what any determined Eagles fan would do…

“Oh, I smuggled it in,” he recalled, chuckling. Tucked in my back and brought it right in. I got in early and got into the clubhouse level and [former Eagles tight end] Brent Celek is there. I start chitchatting with him while I pull all this stuff out and start assembling it in the club. He looks at me like ‘what are you doing?’ I told him, I’m making a present for A.J. and he just started cracking up. That’s when I knew I was onto something awesome.”

Joe says upon delivery, he felt like he was talking to a cousin, even referring to Brown as much during the pregame exchange. But Brown isn’t the only Eagle Joe routinely spoofs. Whether it’s cracking jokes on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts for his propensity to run with the football or Jason Kelce’s perceived one-track mind when it comes to blocking, Joe has created a hilarious way to look at the Birds beyond just Xs and Os.

“I was raised on this team,” said Joe. “The Eagles are [probably] the one team that most people in this town treat like family. These dudes are everyone’s brothers, everyone’s cousins, some of ‘em even everyone’s uncle. I’ve always been very creative and passionate about the content that I make. I’m glad it resonates with people, I’m glad people look at it and comment and start that conversation on my platform. When you make a video and it goes crazy? I don’t know a creator out there that wouldn’t describe that moment as anything other than incredible.”

And the end goal for Joe? In the immediate, it’s all about Sunday and watching the Eagles try to bring home its second Lombardi Trophy in five years.

Providing yet another opportunity to create even more hilarious, irreverent content that’s sure to leave viewers with a smile. Especially in the Eagles’ locker room.

“Well, we’re still playing, so the Eagles are definitely going to provide more opportunities to create and that’s what I am, a creator,” said Joe. “I love shooting small pieces and making them funny, but not look all amateur hour. Like [the Comedy Central sketch show] Key & Peele. I’m hoping someone likes what I do and wants to support my work. I think for now as long as I keep making stuff that the people want, I will run into somebody that will offer that opportunity — in some way, shape or form.”

