Marc Farzetta will no longer be hosting 97.5 The Fanatic’s morning show.
Farzetta announced on social media Monday night he had been informed by station management a few hours earlier that Monday would be his last day hosting the morning show he launched in October 2018.
“I’m so proud of the work we did taking that time slot to heights it hadn’t seen in the station’s 15 year history in the sports format,” Farzetta said in a statement.
It’s unclear why the station suddenly cut ties with Farzetta, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Farzetta’s former cohost, ex-Eagles offensive lineman William “Tra” Thomas, was laid off back in March as part of cutbacks due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has severely hurt media companies dependent on advertising revenue.
It’s not clear if any other hosts or employees at The Fanatic were also let go Tuesday. Farzetta had been hosting the show alongside former Daily News reporter Bob Cooney and producer Jamie Lynch.
Farzetta and his cohosts were able to grow the show’s ratings over predecessor Anthony Gargano, but never really presented a serious challenge to Angelo Cataldi and 94.1 WIP’s popular morning show. In fact, Cataldi cited Farzetta’s departure from WIP after 13 years as a reason he re-signed with the station in 2019.