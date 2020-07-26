Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena was scratched shortly before Sunday’s game against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a report.
The Marlins did not disclose why Urena was replaced by righthander Robert Dugger. Teams are forbidden from saying if players are unable to play due to the coronavirus. Jon Heyman, a national baseball reporter, tweeted that Urena tested positive for COVID-19 but “feels fine.”
Heyman also reported that the Marlins had two “starting position players” test positive. The team placed catcher Jorge Alfaro on the 10-day injured list before Friday’s opener but did not provide a reason why.
Urena had a 5.21 ERA last season 842/3 innings. The 28-year-old has a 4.27 career ERA in 17 games against the Phillies and was Miami’s opening-day starter in 2018 and 2019. Dugger, 25, made seven major-league starts last season and posted a 5.77 ERA.