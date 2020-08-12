Augusta National Golf Club announced Wednesday that the Masters, to be held in November, will be staged without fans on the grounds because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Club chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement that since the original announcement to postpone the Masters from its normal April dates to Nov. 12-15, officials have continued to examine “how best to host a global sporting event amid this pandemic.
“Throughout this process, we have consulted with health officials and a variety of subject matter experts,” he said. “Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome.”
Ridley said that while it is “deeply disappointing” to conduct the Masters without patrons, his club “has the responsibility to understand and accept the challenges associated with this virus and take the necessary precautions to conduct all aspects of the tournament in a safe manner.”
“We look forward to the day when we can welcome all of our patrons back, hopefully in April 2021,” he said.
The decision by the club means no fans were or would be able to watch any of golf’s three majors being contested this year.
The club said all 2020 ticket holders will be guaranteed the same tickets for the 2021 Masters.