Temple’s most experienced position is linebacker and this will be the final game for the trio of Shaun Bradley, Sam Franklin and Chapelle Russell. Bradley and Franklin are seniors and Russell is a graduate student. Bradley is a two-time first-team all-American Athletic Conference choice and Franklin earned second-team honors. Bradley leads the Owls with 79 tackles, Russell is second with 63 and Franklin third with 61. North Carolina’s defense is led by junior linebacker Chazz Surratt, a 6-3, 230-pound first-team all-ACC selection. He has 110 tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. What makes Surratt’s accomplishments even more impressive is that he converted from quarterback to linebacker at the end of last year. Sophomore linebacker Jeremial Gemmel is UNC’s second leading tackler with 79.