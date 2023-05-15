Matt Ryan to join CBS as an NFL TV analyst

Matt Ryan has become the latest high-profile NFL quarterback to transition to broadcasting. CBS announced Monday that Ryan will join the network as a studio and game analyst.

Ryan, who turns 38 this week, said he has no immediate plans to retire. He was cut by the Indianapolis Colts in March after one season with the team. Before joining the Colts, the Penn Charter grad and Exton native played 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

According to the CBS release, Ryan will serve as an analyst for NFL games and participate in the pregame show The NFL Today and other NFL programming. In recent years, Tony Romo, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady have transitioned or signed deals to transition to broadcasting.

”As one of the NFL’s marquee quarterbacks for the past 15 years, we’re thrilled to add Matt to our talented roster of NFL analysts,” said Harold Bryant, executive producer and executive vice president of production at CBS Sports. “He has played the game at the highest level, including winning an MVP award and taking his team to the Super Bowl, and will bring a fresh perspective to CBS Sports. We look forward to Matt sharing his knowledge, insight and opinions with our viewers and bolstering our NFL coverage.”

Ryan said he is excited to try his hand at television.

”It is truly an honor to join this exceptional team at CBS Sports,” Ryan said. “I have been blessed to have incredible teammates throughout my career and I am fortunate that will continue here working with and learning from the very best in the industry.”

The four-time Pro Bowler and 2016 NFL MVP, Ryan ranks in the top 10 in NFL history in passing yards (62,792), touchdowns (381), completions (5,551) and attempts (8,464). Ryan earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from Boston College.