In the end, Monmouth got very lucky. The six stakes races went off smoothly despite the heat, and Maximum Security, probably the best 3-year-old in the country, won the Haskell to officially punch his ticket for the Breeders’ Cup in November. Max has been first under the wire in three Grade 1 races this year, counting the Kentucky Derby, where he was taken down on inquiry and placed 17th. He’s a big horse, and if he finishes off with wins at the Travers in Saratoga and the Classic at the Breeders’ Cup, he’s the runaway Horse of the Year.