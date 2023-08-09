Media team is one win away from the Little League World Series

Media Little League team of Delaware County defeated Washington, D.C., 13-6, in the Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament on Tuesday. The win advances Media to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday. They’ll face the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between Washington and Delaware.

Media is one away from advancing to the 20-team Little League World Series in Williamsport, which begins Aug. 16.

Media took the stage on ESPN and delivered quite the performance Tuesday night, at the plate and on the microphone.

At the plate, Trevor Skowronek blasted a three-run homer and pitched 3⅓ shutout innings.

Leading in the third inning, Media manager Tom Bradley and the infield gathered by the pitcher’s mound. Bradley told a story about a dog stealing a rosin bag while one of the players snuck in a “Hi, Mom.”

Instead of taking about strategy, he got the team loose, having fun, and crushing baseballs, which in the end, is what the annual summer event is all about.