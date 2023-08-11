Skip to content
Media heads to Little League World Series after dramatic 2-0 win over Washington

Trevor Skowronek hit a walk-off, two-run home run in the seventh inning, which was the Delaware County team's first hit of the game.

Rotary Field, home of Media Little League in Media, Delaware County.
Matt Mullin / Staff

Media is heading to the Little League World Series after a 2-0 victory Friday over Northwest Washington, D.C., in the Mid-Atlantic Regional championship in Bristol, Conn.

The Delaware County team won in dramatic fashion: Trevor Skowronek hit a walk-off, two-run home run in the seventh inning, which was Media’s first hit of the game.

The 20-team Little League World Series is set to begin Wednesday in Williamsport, Pa.

Friday’s matchup marked the second time the two teams faced off in the tournament. Media defeated Washington, 16-3, on Tuesday. The D.C. team pulled off a 1-0 win in a semifinal against Delaware on Thursday.

