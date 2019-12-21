“We’re having much better practices. We talk about it all the time, the pressure isn’t on us to perform, the pressure is on us to prepare. As we’ve gone into the season, one of the biggest things during our offseason was that we have a full team. Last year, we would have three guys here, four guys here because of injury. We went the entire summer last year without knowing if we were going to have Pookie Powell or we got Dave Beatty cleared late. There was so much uncertainty that our preparation was compromised and I was a young, inexperienced guy trying to figure it all out. This year, I had a better pulse on what was most important four our team going into the year and I feel like that’s really helped us start the season with a young team.” — Howard on how certainty and better practice habits are contributing to an 8-3 start to the season.