Merion Golf Club, one of the crown jewels of golf in the United States, has been selected by the U.S. Golf Association to host the 2030 U.S. Open as well as multiple national championships, including the U.S. Women’s Open and the U.S. Amateur, for the next two decades.

During a press conference Wednesday at Oakmont Country Club, site of this week’s U.S. Amateur, the USGA announced that Merion will host its sixth U.S. Open on the 100th anniversary of Bob Jones’ victory there in the 1930 U.S. Amateur that completed his grand slam. The USGA also announced that Merion will host the 2050 U.S. Open, which is the 100th anniversary of Ben Hogan’s dramatic victory, as well as the 2034 and 2046 U.S. Women’s Opens. The Association said that other championship events at Merion will be announced at a later time.

Merion, which has hosted 18 USGA championships, the most of any U.S. club, already has two events at its iconic East course on its schedule: the 2022 Curtis Cup and the U.S. Amateur in 2026, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The Haverford Township club’s most recent championship was the 2013 U.S. Open, won by Justin Rose. That event marked the return of the Open to Merion from a 32-year absence after the club lengthened the course and thought up imaginative ways to use the grounds at the East and West courses for corporate tents and player hospitality.

In 2019, Merion completed an extensive two-year renovation of its East course, a project headed by famed Malvern architect Gil Hanse. The project sharpened the challenge of the course, with its complex greens, treacherous bunkers and trademark wicker baskets atop flagsticks.

The USGA has proposed a similar arrangement at Pinehurst (N.C.) Country Club, which has been scheduled for U.S. Opens on its famed No. 2 course in 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047.

Merion, a perennial entry among the nation’s top-10 courses, has been the site of some of golf’s most historic moments. In addition to Jones completing his grand slam there, Hogan, still feeling the effects of a 1949 traffic accident that almost killed him, knocked a 1-iron onto the 18th green and made par to force a 36-hole playoff that he would win in the 1950 U.S. Open.

And in another playoff in 1971, this one of 18 holes, Lee Trevino defeated Jack Nicklaus to capture his second Open championship.