With all due respect to R.J. Swindle, nobody is going to spend an evening on Twitter dissecting a 60-mph slider. The last three innings of most baseball games are like watching the nightly exploits of your average housecat. There’s an easy solution: eliminate those innings. It took those of us in Philadelphia a 24-hour rain delay to understand the impact that this can have, but ask anybody who attended the continuation of Game 5 if they wish it would have gone on longer. Compressing a game into six or seven innings not only eliminates the need for a limbo line of guys who can’t find the strike zone, it heightens the impact of every pitch, and thus heightens the impact of the players responsible for delivering and hitting them.