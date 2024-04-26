Supercross Championship returns to Philadelphia and features Telford rookie Bryce Shelly

For the first time in 44 years, Supercross — widely described by aficionados as the Super Bowl of professional dirt bike racing — is back in Philadelphia.

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be held Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. This will be the first Supercross held in Philadelphia since 1980, when Hall of Famer Broc Glover was crowned champion at John F. Kennedy Stadium. While Glover, 63, no longer races professionally, he made it a priority to be in attendance this weekend.

Advertisement

“I’m really excited about it coming back here,” Glover said. “The fact that I was the last winner in the Philadelphia market, it’s silly that I’m the reigning champion. The Pennsylvania market, the whole state, it’s been a big part of motocross for many years and decades.

“Philadelphia is a major market, no question about it.”

Twenty-six million pounds of dirt was transferred in and formed into a racetrack from inside the Eagles’ home stadium. Supercross generates excitement from fans across the country; riders can soar as high as 70 feet and reach speeds up to 60 mph.

With three circuits remaining in its season, Saturday’s races will mark the 15th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The event will start at 3 p.m., and be broadcasted nationally on NBC.

Among those who will be competing include Supercross rookie and Telford native Bryce Shelly.

Shelly became infatuated with motorbikes around 4 years old, when his neighbor in Bucks County first convinced him to hop on his bike and try out the sport. Shelly casually rode his dirt bike throughout his childhood, and began racing competitively when he turned 11.

He’s been hooked ever since.

“When I got into racing, I never wanted to quit,” Shelly said. “It was kind of like a drug. Once I started racing, I never wanted to stop. I got to a national level [as a teenager], where I could race all across the country. That was really special. I chased all those amateur nationals across the country, anywhere from Texas to Michigan, really all over.”

Supercross’ return to Philadelphia is special for Shelly, who grew up an Eagles fan and attended NFL games at the Linc. In preparation for this weekend’s races, Shelly ordered a customized Kelly green helmet that is modeled after the Eagles’ throwback helmet and colors. His No. 93 dirt bike also has been custom fitted with Kelly green trim and throwback Eagles lettering.

Shelly, who turns 20 on Tuesday, is expected to have more than a dozen family members and friends in attendance at this weekend’s AMA Supercross Championship.

“It’s been crazy going to all these stadiums, traveling the country, it’s definitely an eye-opener when you get to race in front of all these fans, and race with the best people in the world,” Shelly said.

“I’ve come to this stadium a lot to watch the Eagles play. But today is different. There’s a bunch of dirt in the stadium. I get to ride. I get to race. I get to do what I love. It’s a super special feeling for me, growing up here and watching the Eagles play. So it’s definitely a cool experience.”

In addition to perfecting bike technique, Supercross, as described by multiple riders competing in the AMA Championships, requires plenty of cardio training. When Shelly is not ripping his bike’s tires through the dirt, making sharp turns around bowl berms, or leaping over layered tabletops, he typically is participating in various forms of cardio exercises, just like any other pro athlete.

“I’ll do a lot of cycling, on-road mountain biking, running miles, skiing,” he said. “It’s a lot of cardio work and focus on staying within a certain heart rate zone. Sand running is also really good on the knees. We’ll do some body weightlifting, but a lot of that happens in the offseason. During the season, it’s mostly cardio. You need to be in tip-top shape to be racing at the pro level.”

Shelly is currently ranked 25th among 41 AMA Supercross Championship racers in the 250SX East region. He said he’s most grateful for the opportunity to make his pro debut during a Championship circuit that features the sport’s return to his home state for the first time in more than four decades.

He admitted his rookie season has been a blur, but says there is really only one way to improve.

“You crash and learn from it and get better,” he said with a smile. “It takes so much practice. Your bike is going to tip over at some point. There are different obstacles with each track, so it’s about learning the dirt and different turns and jumps. It has been awesome getting to race the best people in my rookie year. I’m getting to learn more, learn the tracks with every race we go to.”