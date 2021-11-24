With injuries mounting at center, the Flyers have turned to their AHL team, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, for offensive help by calling up Morgan Frost.

This season, the Flyers have primarily used the waiver wire as a means to fill injury holes in their lineup — namely during the extended absence of Kevin Hayes. Max Willman had been the only forward to go back-and-forth between the leagues until Wednesday.

Tuesday night, center Derick Brassard left the ice with a lower-body injury. Brassard was already playing up on the second line to help fill in for Hayes. Without him, the team had to constantly shuffle its lines, as they lost to the Lightning 4-0.

The Flyers recalled Frost, 22, to help them in their second game of a back-to-back in Florida, against the Florida Panthers. Earlier this season, the Panthers beat the Flyers 4-2 at the Wells Fargo Center, and they are a perfect 10-0-0 at home.

Frost, the Flyers’ first-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, last played with the Flyers during training camp. It was the first time he had played hockey in a year because of shoulder surgery, and he largely struggled. The Flyers’ management decided it would be best for his development to start with the Phantoms, where he would get more ice time.

Prior to his call-up, Frost led the Phantoms with 15 points and 12 assists through 16 games. However, Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr said Tuesday they weren’t in a hurry to call him up. That was hours before Brassard was injured, and the Flyers were left with three centers, Sean Couturier, Scott Laughton and Nate Thompson.

Frost has played in 22 NHL games (two goals, five assists). He made his NHL debut against the Panthers on Nov. 19, 2019 — and scored in a 5-2 loss.