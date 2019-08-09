The Eagles could have backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld available again in about six weeks after successful surgery Friday.
A source close to the situation confirmed that scenario, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The optimistic prognosis presumably means Sudfeld’s break did not result in a dislocation.
Sudfeld left Thursday night’s Eagles preseason-opening loss to the Tennessee Titans just before halftime after falling backward from a late hit and bracing himself with his left wrist, which crumpled. Sudfeld left the field in an air cast, and, after the game, Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed a break.
There is considerable focus on Sudfeld as the primary backup to Carson Wentz, with Nick Foles now in Jacksonville, where the Eagles will play next with a preseason game on Aug. 15. Wentz has missed the stretch drive and playoffs with injuries the last two seasons.
Sudfeld is embarking on his third Eagles season, his fourth in the NFL, but has appeared in just three regular-season games, all with the Eagles.
Pederson said Thursday night that the team would not pursue another quarterback for now and that what happened to Sudfeld would not change his mind about his preseason plans for Wentz -- whatever those plans might be. Wentz was held out of the preseason opener.
Friday’s good news on Sudfeld’s surgery might reinforce the notion of not pursuing another quarterback while he heals. Cody Kessler and fifth-round rookie Clayton Thorson finished the game for the Eagles.