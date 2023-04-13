Sixers owner Josh Harris to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders

Sixers owner Josh Harris has reached a $6 billion deal to purchase the NFL’s Washington Commanders, according to Sportico.

Harris, who is a majority owner of the Sixers, has reached “an agreement in principle,” according to the website.

Other members of Harris’ ownership group include Sixers co-owner David S. Blitzer, NBA legend Magic Johnson and billionaire entrepreneur Mitchell Rales. Harris is buying the team from Dan Snyder, an embattled owner whose franchise has fallen on hard times and recently underwent an NFL investigation.

Harris, a Chevy Chase, Md., native, is a longtime fan of Washington teams, including the Commanders franchise. His parents were season-ticket holders for the Washington Bullets. This purchase adds to Harris’ large portfolio of sports teams.

Through Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the company he co-owns with Blitzer, Harris owns the Sixers, New Jersey Devils, and Crystal Palace Football Club. Harris and Blitzer also independently own a minority portion of the Pittsburgh Steelers.