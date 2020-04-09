The NBA has announced that eight NBA and WNBA players will participate in a televised HORSE challenge on ESPN. The list of players includes 2020 Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, Chris Paul and Trae Young.
Other players involved are Chauncey Billups, Zach LaVine, Paul Piece, Mike Conley Jr. and Allie Quigley. The easiest way to describe HORSE is that it’s a basketball game where players take turns attempting a field goal at locations of their choice anywhere on the court. If a player makes a shot, the following person must make it to avoid getting one letter towards the word “HORSE.” If you get all five letters, you lose.
Yes, dunking is prohibited, so LaVine won’t be able to 360 his way to an easy win, but halfcourt shots are not. Hopefully, we get some halfcourt shots from Young and trick shots like behind-the-basket shot attempts from the other players to add intrigue. Paul has made a career out of throwing some filthy bounce passes. If he was able to bounce the ball off the floor for a basket, I doubt anyone would match that.
If Pierce wants to win, he’ll have to be a tad bit better at calling his shots. His famous “I called game” shot in the 2015 eastern conference semifinals won’t work in HORSE. Players have to call bank or swish before attempting a shot.
This competition will be fun to watch. The NBA toyed with a HORSE competition during the 2009 and 2010 All-Star Weekends. Kevin Durant won both.
The four quarterfinal matchups will take place on April 12, and the semifinals and championship will conclude on April 16.
LeBron James looks like he’s having the time of his life this season. He’s a top-two candidate for MVP and his Lakers have dominated the Western Conference and currently have a 5½ game lead on the second place Clippers. Take one scroll down his Instagram, and you’ll see things like, #washedking, indicating that he hears all the rumors of his demise.
If the season was to end today, James said that he wouldn’t have any “closure.”
It doesn’t matter who your team is, you can’t convince me that the idea of a Lakers-Clippers Western Conference Finals matchup isn’t enticing. Two LA teams stacked with star-power and playing at least four games in the same arena is basketball gold. It seems like James was looking forward to that opportunity as much as fans.
This is a big season for James’ legacy. He has said time and time again that he is playing to chase down Michael Jordan. A championship this year would quiet his critics that have suggested that he wouldn’t be able to win in the western conference, so I get why not be able to prove that would leave him with an empty feeling.
Hopefully, we are able to see James and other NBA players find closure this season.
Nolan Arenado became MLB’s first superstar to publicly support the idea of a May baseball start in Arizona. Arenado told Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post, “If it’s safe, I’m in.”
There hasn’t been examples of players speaking in opposition to the idea, but a Mets player did send a cryptic message to Mike Puma of the New York Post.
I don’t see all players being on board with this idea, so it is hard to see this gaining steam. Arenado’s voice is a step towards resuming the season, but it’s going to take a lot more support.