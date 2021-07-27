The NBA Board of Governors on Tuesday approved a proposal to continue the play-in tournament for the 2021-22 season.

This comes after the NBA and National Basketball Players Association agreed to continue the tournament for the upcoming season.

The league also announced that NBA training camps will begin on Sept. 28 with the regular season starting on Oct. 19. The regular season will conclude on April 10. The play-in tournament will be April 12-15 before the postseason begins on April 16.

The Eastern and Western conferences will have their own play-in tournament for the teams that finish the regular season in seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th place.

The board also approved changes to the use of two-way players and the maximum number of active players a team can carry in games. The modifications are consistent with league’s rules before the 2020-21 season. The league allowed for additional oster flexibility this past season because of the pandemic.

Two-way players will only be active for a maximum of 50 games next season. They will also be paid a salary equal to 50% of a standard minimum salary for a player with zero years of experience. Teams will only be permitted to have 15 active players, while rosters will remain at 17 players, including 15 standard contracts and two two-way players.