This is the vacuum that the NBA has created, and it is one that will give us as good of a look at the reality of the Sixers as we would have gotten had the season progressed as normal. We will see basketball in its most organic form, and we will see whether this team really is as good as we were told to expect it to be. If Brett Brown can’t make these pieces fit after three months of film study and brainstorming and three weeks of practice, it will be fair to conclude that he is unlikely to ever make them fit. If Joel Embiid isn’t as strong and healthy and conditioned as he has ever been at this point in a season, it will be fair to wonder whether he will ever get to a point where such strength and health and conditioning is the norm. If, after 65 games of playing together, and then three months of reflecting on the lessons of those games, and three weeks of practicing to adjust to those lessons, the Sixers still look like a dysfunctional, haphazard, incongruous basketball team, it will be fair to conclude that maybe that is exactly what they are.