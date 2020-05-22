A: What’s up, Scott? Thanks for the question. It seems like I’ve been answering questions about Brown since I started this mailbag. Like Brown said recently, his evaluation process is incomplete. We all know he was on the hot seat last season. He was expected to lose his gig if the Sixers didn’t reach the Eastern Conference finals. Despite falling short of that, Brown was able to retain his job, in part due to the heartbreaking way Philly concluded its season. The Toronto Raptors defeated the Sixers, 92-90, in Game 7 of the semifinals. Kawhi Leonard’s 21-foot, fadeaway jumper at the buzzer that bounced four times on the rim before dropping through the net.