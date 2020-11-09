The NBA and NBPA showed a willingness to increase the focus on social injustices during the 2020 season, and that will continue going forward.
A Social Justice Coalition was agreed upon after the Milwaukee Bucks led a league-wide protest during the first round of the NBA playoffs. That group has now been formed, according to the Athletic.
Among those on the board are Carmelo Anthony, Micky Arison and 76ers coach Doc Rivers.
One of the players on the board is Sterling Brown, who was injured by the Milwaukee Police Department in 2018. Brown was stopped for a parking violation, but officers used excessive force despite his willingness to comply.
The Athletic reported that Brown has reached a $750,000 settlement with the city of Milwaukee.
Consistency can be boring in sports, and maybe that’s why Mike Tomlin doesn’t always get the respect he deserves.
After Sunday’s win against the Cowboys, Pittsburgh moved to 8-0. More importantly, the Steelers extended their streak under Tomlin to 14 straight seasons with a .500 or better record.
This level of dominance has coincided with great quarterback play from Ben Roethlisberger, but Tomlin has done better than many of the game’s other coaches without their top quarterbacks. Roethlisberger played two games in 2019 and the Steelers crawled to a 8-8 record. He also missed at least three games in 2010, 2012 and 2015.
Tomlin’s streak is even more impressive when you compare it to how other coaches have fared without their top quarterbacks. The Packers and Mike McCarthy started 4-1 in 2017 but finished 7-9 after Aaron Rodgers went down. The Colts won back to back division titles before going 2-14 in 2011 when Peyton Manning didn’t play. And the list goes on.
What Tomlin has done in Pittsburgh is nothing short of amazing. He’s also won a Super Bowl and two AFC championships.
It’s been 10 seasons since the Steelers played in a Super Bowl, but this year’s start suggests this team has a chance.
An LSU wide receiver detailed an encounter with the police on Saturday in which he said he was racially profiled and violated.
Freshman Koy Moore said policemen pulled guns on him and even unzipped his pants at one point thinking he had a weapon.
“If I didn’t tell those incompetent officers that I was a LSU football player there’s no telling if I would’ve been here to tell the story,” Moore said in his message.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. On Moore’s Instagram post, projected first round pick wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase commented, “It happened to me before too bro. Something we have no control over.”
LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron also released a statement.