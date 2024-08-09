NBC Olympics TV and streaming schedule for Friday, Aug. 9

Sha’Carri Richardson is looking for her second medal of the Paris Olympics as the U.S. women’s team looks to win the 4x100 relay Friday at 1:30 p.m. Philadelphia time live on NBC.

Richardson, who took home a silver medal in the 100-meter dash, bailed out the U.S. women’s team Thursday during a messy qualifying race. Joining Richardson on the track Friday will be Gabby Thomas, Twanisha Terry, and Melissa Jefferson.

Another must-watch event is the gold medal match in the men’s 400-meter hurdles, which features a showdown between U.S. runner and Tokyo silver medalist Rai Benjamin and defending Olympic champion Karsten Warholm of Norway. That race gets underway at 3:45 p.m. live Philadelphia time on NBC.

Other gold medal track and field events Friday include the women’s shot put (1:37 p.m.), men’s 4x100 relay (1:47 p.m.), women’s 400 meter (2 p.m.), men’s triple jump (2:13 p.m.), women’s heptathlon 800 meter (2:25 p.m.), and women’s 10,000 meter (2:57 p.m.).

Some other notable events at the Olympics Friday include:

North Philly’s Kahleah Cooper and the U.S. women’s basketball team will take on Australia in the semifinals at 11:30 a.m. Philadelphia time live on NBC. A win will put Team USA in a spot to win their eighth-straight gold medal in the final on Sunday against either France or Belgium The U.S. men’s water polo team takes on Serbia in the knockout stage at 8:35 a.m. Philadelphia time live on the USA Network, while the U.S. men’s volleyball team is playing for a bronze medal against Italy at 10 a.m. Philadelphia time. The men’s soccer gold medal match between France and Spain will kick off at noon Philadelphia time live on USA Network. The U.S. men’s team was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Morocco.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, there are two extra cable channels created specifically for the Olympics called Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2. They have live action, but NBC isn’t publishing the channels’ schedules in advance. All the big cable and satellite providers have the channels, as well as YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV, and Hulu Live.

This year, the traditional NBC primetime show doesn’t have live action. Instead, it has highlights of the day and storytelling features. The good news is NBC has live coverage from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and even more on weekends, with the big events shown live in the afternoon here.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV. If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

The NBC Sports and Peacock apps are available for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s an FAQ page on NBC’s website here with more details.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity X1 cable box, just say “Olympics” into the remote’s voice control function, and everything will come up, whether it’s on TV or online. Other cable and satellite TV providers may offer similar functions.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics in Philadelphia time, and here are live scores and results.

Friday’s Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC daytime and primetime shows whether they’re live or not.

NBC

9 a.m.: Diving – women’s springboard final 10:15 a.m.: Track and field – morning session (delayed) 11:30 a.m.: Women’s basketball – U.S. vs. Australia 1:30 p.m.: Track and field – evening session 4 p.m.: Artistic swimming – duet technical routine (delayed) 4:30 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball final – Brazil vs. Canada 5:30 p.m.: Rhythmic gymnastics – individual all-around 8 p.m. (Primetime show replays): Track and field, diving, breaking 11:35 p.m. (Late night show replays): Artistic swimming, sports climbing

USA Network

8:35 a.m.: Men’s water polo semifinal – U.S. vs. Serbia 10 a.m.: Men’s volleyball bronze medal game – U.S. vs. Italy 12 p.m.: Men’s soccer final – France vs. Spain 3 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball bronze medal match – Australia vs. Switzerland 4 p.m.: Women’s basketball semifinal – France vs. Belgium

Golf Channel

3 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Golf – women’s third round

E!

6:40 a.m.: Sports climbing – men’s boulder and lead final 8:30 a.m.: Rhythmic gymnastics – individual all-around 10 a.m.: Breaking – women’s qualifying 2 p.m.: Breaking – women’s final

Paris Extra 1

On air from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m., with featured sports including cycling, handball, water polo, and modern pentathlon

Paris Extra 2

On air from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m., with featured sports including golf, taekwondo, canoeing, and boxing

Telemundo

8 a.m.: Men’s swimming – marathon finals 9 a.m.: Women’s soccer bronze medal match – Spain vs. Germany 11 a.m.: Women’s diving – 3-meter springboard final 12 p.m.: Men’s soccer final – France vs. Spain Midnight: Olympics late night show

Universo