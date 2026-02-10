Wednesday’s Olympic TV schedule: Speedskater Jordan Stolz and more

Two United States Olympic stars will make their debut at the Milan Cortina Winter Games on Wednesday.

Jordan Stolz, the American speedskating phenom whose dominance has been compared to Michael Phelps, is set to compete in the men’s 1,000-meter race at 12:30 p.m. Philadelphia time on NBC.

Advertisement

Stolz, 21, enters the race as the gold medal favorite, and is expected to be among the top competitors in the 500, 1,500, and mass start, a long-track race in which everyone starts together and the top three finishers make the podium.

The Wisconsin native holds the world record in the 1,000-meter race (1:05.37), which he set in 2024, and plans to wear the same pair of skates when he takes the ice at the Milano Speed Skating Stadium.

More than 140 miles to the north, U.S. snowboarder and Princeton grad Chloe Kim will begin her quest for a third straight Olympic gold medal in the halfpipe event on Wednesday. If you want to watch the qualification round live, you’ll need to set an alarm — the event is scheduled begin at 4:45 a.m. on USA Network (with a rebroadcast at 6:45 a.m.).

If Kim qualifies, she’ll move on to the halfpipe finals, which will begin Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

In other Wednesday action:

Figure skating duo Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who already won a gold medal in the team event, will compete in the free dance event beginning at 1:15 p.m. on USA Network. They sit in second place behind the French team of Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron. U.S. skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle, the defending silver medalist in the super-G, will hit the slopes looking for gold at 5:30 a.m. on USA Network.

» READ MORE: Philly connections to the Winter Olympics, from a young figure skater to Donovan McNabb’s niece

How to watch the Olympics on TV and stream online

NBC’s TV coverage will have live events from noon to 5 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and starting in the mornings on the weekends. There’s a six-hour time difference from Italy and here. The traditional prime-time coverage will have highlights of the day and storytelling features.

As far as the TV channels, the Olympics are airing on NBC, USA, CNBC, and NBCSN. Spanish coverage can be found on Telemundo and Universo.

NBCSN is carrying the Gold Zone whip-around show that was so popular during the Summer Olympics in 2024, with hosts including Scott Hanson of NFL RedZone. It used to be just on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service, but now is on TV, too.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

On Peacock, the events are on the platform’s premium subscription tier, which starts at $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics, and here are live scores and results.

Wednesday’s Olympic TV schedule

As a general rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC’s broadcasts, whether they’re live or not.

NBC

Noon: Freestyle skiing — women’s moguls final (tape-delayed) 12:30 p.m.: Speedskating — Men’s 1,000 meters 1:30 p.m.: Snowboarding — Men’s halfpipe qualification 2:15 p.m.: Figure skating — Free dance (final groups) 8 p.m.: Prime time in Milan, with replays including Alpine skiing, figure skating, and speedskating 11:35 p.m.: Late show replays including freestyle skiing and snowboarding

USA Network