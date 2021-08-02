Simone Biles makes her much-anticipated return to action at the Olympics on Tuesday, as she competes in the women’s gymnastics balance beam event. You can watch it live on Peacock in the early-morning hours, or rebroadcast on NBC’s prime time show starting at 8 p.m.

Other highlights of Tuesday’s action include the men’s soccer semifinals, the U.S. men’s basketball team’s quarterfinal against Spain, and the finals of the women’s 400-meter hurdles and 800-meter run. Trenton’s Athing Mu is a contender for the gold medal in the latter event.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event of every Olympic competition is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms, including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

Some track and field, gymnastics, and U.S. men’s basketball events are available outside that paywall on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. All such events except U.S. men’s basketball games are on Peacock’s free tier; men’s basketball is on the paid subscription tier.

Replays of some events from across the Olympics are also available on Peacock, along with highlight shows and features.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity cable subscription with an X1 box, live online streams of events are integrated into the sports tab right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

Monday’s Tokyo Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock but not most tape-delayed broadcasts. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live but not for all the delayed coverage on cable channels.

The full schedule of live and tape-delayed broadcasts across all of NBC’s TV channels can be found here.

NBC

Noon to 5 p.m. (all delayed)

Men’s basketball quarterfinal — United States vs. Spain

Men’s gymnastics — parallel bars final

Women’s water polo quarterfinal — United States vs. Canada

Equestrian — jumping qualifying

Cycling — track finals

Men’s sport climbing — qualifying

8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Women’s gymnastics — balance beam final (delayed)

Track & field — women’s 400m hurdles final (live), women’s 800m final (delayed), women’s 200m final (delayed), men’s 200m semifinals (delayed), men’s 110m hurdles semifinals (live), men’s 110m hurdles first round (delayed)

Men’s gymnastics — horizontal bar final (delayed)

Men’s diving — springboard final (delayed)

12:05 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Women’s volleyball — quarterfinal

Women’ skateboarding — park final (delayed)

USA Network

4:20 a.m.

Men’s basketball quarterfinal — Italy vs. France

8 a.m.

Men’s basketball quarterfinal — Australia vs. Argentina

Men’s volleyball quarterfinal — Poland vs. France

After that, the channel will have a mix of delayed and rebroadcast programming until 8 p.m.

8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Track & field — women’s 400m hurdles final, men’s 110m hurdles semifinals, men’s decathlon, women’s heptathlon

Women’s volleyball quarterfinal (delayed)

12:40 a.m.

Women’s basketball quarterfinal — United States vs. Australia

CNBC

2 a.m.

Men’s diving — springboard final

Men’s handball — quarterfinal (Delayed)

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Men’s beach volleyball quarterfinal — (Germany vs. ROC or Qatar vs. Italy)

Men’s water polo quarterfinal

Women’s skateboarding — park qualifying and final

Canoeing — Sprint qualifying and quarterfinals

NBCSN

4 a.m.

Men’s soccer semifinal — Mexico vs. Brazil

6 a.m.

Cycling — track finals (delayed)

7 a.m.

Men’s soccer semifinal — Japan vs. Spain

9 a.m.

Women’s beach volleyball quarterfinal — Canada vs. Australia

Women’s swimming — marathon

After that, the channel will have a mix of delayed and rebroadcast programming for the rest of the day and night.

Olympic Channel

5:15 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Wrestling finals — men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 68kg,

Wrestling semifinals — men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 62kg

10 p.m.

Wrestling qualifying rounds — men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 57kg, women’s freestyle 62kg, men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg

Golf Channel

6:30 p.m.

Women’s golf — first round

Peacock

12:40 a.m.

Men’s basketball quarterfinal — United States vs. Spain

4 a.m.

Gymnastics event finals — women’s balance beam, men’s parallel bars, men’s horizontal bar

6:10 a.m.

Track & field — women’s 800m final, women’s 200m final, men’s 200m semifinals, men’s 110m hurdles first round, men’s shot put qualifying round, men’s pole vault final, men’s 5000m first round, women’s hammer throw final

Telemundo

4 a.m.

Men’s soccer semifinal — Mexico vs. Brazil

Universo

7 a.m.