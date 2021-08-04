Tokyo Olympics coverage on NBC Thursday night will be headlined by the gold medal final of women’s beach volleyball, which will air live in primetime.

Entering Wednesday’s semifinals, U.S. women’s beach volleyball teammates Alix Klineman and April Ross are still in contention for the gold medal along with teams from three other countries — Switzerland, Australia, and Latvia.

The bronze medal match is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Eastern Thursday, while the gold medal final will begin at 10:30 p.m.

Other notable events Thursday include:

U.S. runners Michael Norman and Michael Cherry are aiming to compete for a gold medal in the men’s 400-meter final, which is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. and air live on Peacock.

The women’s soccer gold medal game between Sweden and Canada will air live at 10 p.m. on USA Network. Neither team has ever won a gold medal in women’s soccer — Sweden won the silver medal in 2016 and Canada won the bronze medal in 2012 and 2016.

If you want to watch the U.S. women’s soccer team compete for a bronze medal against Australia live, you’ll have to set an alarm — the match is scheduled to begin at 4 a.m. Thursday and air on USA Network.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event of every Olympic competition will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

Some track and field, gymnastics, and U.S. men’s basketball events will also be available outside that paywall on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. All events except U.S. men’s basketball games will be on Peacock’s free tier; men’s basketball will be on the paid subscription tier.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity cable subscription with an X1 box, live online streams of events are integrated into the sports tab right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s an FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

Thursday’s Tokyo Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock, but not most tape-delayed broadcasts. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s primetime and daytime shows whether or not those events are live, but not all the delayed coverage on cable channels.

The full tape-delayed broadcasts across all of NBC’s TV channels can be found here.

NBC

8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Track and field — men’s 400-meter final, decathlon final, heptathlon final, men’s 1,500-meter semifinal (taped)

Women’s beach volleyball — final

Skateboarding — men’s park final (taped)

Diving — women’s platform final (taped)

12:05 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday

Canoeing — sprint qualifying (taped)

12:40 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday

Women’s basketball semifinal — United States vs. Serbia

USA Network

2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Diving — women’s platform final

4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Women’s soccer bronze medal — United States vs. Australia

6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Baseball semifinal — United States vs. South Korea

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Men’s volleyball semifinal — France vs. Argentina

8 p.m. to 10 pm.

Canoeing — sprint qualifying

10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday

Women’s soccer final — Sweden vs. Canada

CNBC

2 a.m. to 3:40 a.m.

Women’s water polo semifinal — United States vs. Russian Olympic Committee

8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday

Women’s volleyball semifinal — United States vs. Serbia

Beach volleyball — women’s bronze medal

NBCSN

2 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Track and field — men’s 20-kilometer walk

7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Men’s basketball semifinal — France vs. Slovenia

3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Track and field — men’s 50-kilometer walk

Olympic channel

5:15 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Wrestling — women’s freestyle 57kg final, men’s freestyle 57kg final, men’s freestyle 86k final, women’s freestyle 53kg final, men’s freestyle 74kg semifinal, men’s freestyle 125kg semifinal

10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Wrestling qualifying rounds — women’s freestyle 50kg, men’s freestyle 65kg, men’s freestyle 74kg, women’s freestyle 53kg, men’s freestyle 97kg, men’s freestyle 125kg

Golf Channel

6:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday

Women’s third round

Peacock

6:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Track and field — men’s decathlon javelin throw, women’s pole vault final, women’s 4x400-meter relay round one, men’s 1,500-meter semifinals, men’s 400-meter final, women’s heptathlon 800-meter, men’s decathlon 1,500-meter

Telemundo

4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Women’s soccer bronze medal — United States vs. Australia

Universo

8:15 a.m. to 9 a.m.