The U.S. men’s basketball team plays France for the gold medal on Friday at the Olympics. There are also big track finals, including the women’s 400-meters and the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays. And in the soccer tournaments, Sweden and Canada’s women play for gold, and Mexico and Japan’s men play for bronze.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event of every Olympic competition is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms, including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

Some track and field, gymnastics, and U.S. men’s basketball events are available outside that paywall on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. All such events except U.S. men’s basketball games are on Peacock’s free tier; men’s basketball is on the paid subscription tier.

Replays of some events from across the Olympics are also available on Peacock, along with highlight shows and features.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity cable subscription with an X1 box, live online streams of events are integrated into the sports tab right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

Monday’s Tokyo Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock but not most tape-delayed broadcasts. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live but not for all the delayed coverage on cable channels.

The full schedule of live and tape-delayed broadcasts across all of NBC’s TV channels can be found here.

NBC

Noon to 5 p.m. (all delayed)

Women’s volleyball semifinal — United States vs. Serbia

Canoeing — sprint qualifying

Equestrian — jumping qualifying

Artistic swimming — team qualifying

Gymnastics — rhythmic individual qualifying

Women’s sport climbing final

8 p.m. (all delayed unless noted)

Track & field finals — men’s 4x100m, women’s 4x100m, women’s 1500m, women’s 400m, men’s 5000m, women’s marathon (live)

Men’s diving — platform qualifying

10:30 p.m. (live):

Men’s basketball final — United States vs. France

1:05 a.m. (delayed)

Men’s beach volleyball final

USA Network

2 a.m.

Men’s diving — platform qualifying

Gymnastics — rhythmic individual qualifying (delayed)

5 a.m.

Men’s soccer bronze medal game — Mexico vs. Japan

7 a.m.

Cycling — track finals

8 a.m.

Women’s soccer final — Sweden vs. Canada

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (all delayed)

Women’s field hockey final — Netherlands vs. Argentina

Women’s handball semifinal — Norway vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Cycling — track finals

2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. (all delayed)

Wrestling — finals

Boxing — finals and semifinals

Karate — finals

Women’s sport climbing final

6 p.m.

Track & field — Women’s marathon

9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Men’s diving — platform semifinal

Gymnastics — rhythmic group qualifying

Canoeing — sprint finals (delayed)

12:30 a.m.

Men’s volleyball bronze medal match

CNBC

2 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

Men’s water polo semifinal — Greece vs. Hungary

Cycling — track finals (delayed)

8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Men’s water polo — United States vs. Italy (delayed)

Men’s beach volleyball final

Men’s beach volleyball bronze medal match

Women’s modern pentathlon final (delayed)

11:30 p.m.

Baseball bronze medal game — Dominican Republic vs. South Korea

NBCSN

3:30 a.m.

Track & field — women’s 20km walk

Women’s handball semifinal — France vs. Sweden (delayed)

7 a.m.

Women’s basketball semifinal — Japan vs. France

There will then be a mix of tape-delayed and rebroadcast events until 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel

5:15 a.m.

Wrestling — women’s freestyle 53kg final, men’s freestyle 74kg final, men’s freestyle 125kg final, women’s freestyle 50kg semifinal, men’s freestyle 65kg semifinal, men’s freestyle 97kg semifinal

Golf Channel

6:30 p.m.

Women’s golf final round

Peacock

7:25 a.m.

Track & field — men’s 4x400m relay first round, women’s javelin throw final, men’s 5000m final, women’s 400m final, women’s 1500m final, women’s 4x400m relay final, men’s 4x100m relay final

10:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball final — United States vs. France

Telemundo

5 a.m.

Men’s soccer bronze medal game — Mexico vs. Japan

Universo

5 a.m.

Men’s soccer bronze medal game — Mexico vs. Japan

8 a.m.