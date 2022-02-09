American snowboarder Shaun White will be competing for a gold medal live in primetime Thursday night during NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

White, a three-time gold medal winner taking part in his fifth Winter Olympics, will compete in the men’s snowboarding halfpipe final, scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. While the 35-year-old had hoped to compete in four years in Italy, he told ESPN this will officially be his final Olympics as a competitor.

“I got pretty excited about the idea of finishing my Olympic career where I started it [in 2006],” White told ESPN. ”But through this process, I realized I don’t think I can do another four years, mentally or physically. This is going to be my last go.”

Following her second consecutive “did not finish” on the slopes Tuesday night, it’s unclear if Team USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin will still compete in the women’s alpine skiing Super-G, which is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. If she does, Shiffrin is hoping to become the first American to win a gold medal in the event since Picabo Street in the Nagano Olympics in 1998.

If you’re up early enough, you can catch the U.S. men’s hockey team first game of the preliminary round against China. The action gets underway at 8:10 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock. Though there are no NHL players in the Olympics this year due to COVID-19, you can root for Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Pat Nagle.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

If you have Comcast Xfinity cable, you get Peacock’s premium tier free with your subscription. Go to Peacock’s website to link your cable account if you haven’t already. Xfinity subscribers who have the X1 cable box can also find livestreams of events integrated into the Sports tab, right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics. Here are live scores and results.

Thursday’s Winter Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live. These listings cover events that air throughout the day Thursday and overnight into early Friday.

NBC

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Men’s snowboard — Snowboard cross final (delayed)

Women’s cross-country skiing — 10 kilometer (delayed)

Team luge — Relay (delayed)

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Women’s alpine skiing — Super G

Men’s snowboard — Halfpipe final

Mixed team freestyle skiing — Aerials final (delayed)

11:35 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday

Women’s ice hockey — Quarterfinal

Women’s skeleton — First and second runs (delayed)

USA Network

2:25 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

Women’s cross-country skiing — 10 kilometer

3:40 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Men’s ice hockey — Finland vs. Slovakia

6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Miked team freestyle skiing — Aerials final

8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Men’s ice hockey — United States vs. China

8:30 p.m. to 10:55 p.m.

Women’s skeleton — First and second runs

10:55 to 1:30 a.m. Friday

Women’s ice hockey — Quarterfinal

CNBC

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Men’s curling — United States vs. Great Britain

11 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday