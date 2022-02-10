The U.S. men’s hockey team will take on Canada on Friday night at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, but you’ll have to stay up late to catch it live.

Coverage of the game begins at 11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on USA Network and Peacock. The United States is one of 12 countries that qualified for the Olympics, and is playing in Group A along with Canada, China, and Germany. The U.S. won their first game on Thursday, an 8-0 drubbing of China, which was granted a spot as the host nation.

The top team in each of the three groups, along with the highest-ranked second place team, will move on to the quarterfinals. The remaining eight teams will face off in the qualification round, with the four winners also advancing to the quarterfinals.

Here’s a complete TV schedule of the U.S. men’s hockey team:

Date Game Time (ET) Feb. 10 U.S. 8, China 0 8:10 a.m. Feb. 11 U.S. vs. Canada 11:10 p.m. Feb. 13 U.S. vs. Germany 8:10 a.m. Feb. 15 Qualification playoff TBD Feb. 16 Quarterfinals TBD Feb. 18 Semifinals TBD Feb. 19 Bronze-medal game 8:10 a.m. Feb. 19 Gold-medal game 11:10 p.m.

In other action Friday night, the mixed team snowboard cross final — a new sport at the Winter Olympics — is scheduled to air in primetime on NBC and Peacock at 9:15 p.m.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

If you have Comcast Xfinity cable, you get Peacock’s premium tier free with your subscription. Go to Peacock’s website to link your cable account if you haven’t already. Xfinity subscribers who have the X1 cable box can also find live streams of events integrated into the Sports tab, right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

Friday’s Winter Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live. These listings cover events that air throughout Friday and overnight into early Saturday.

NBC

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Men’s speed skating — 10,000 meter (delayed)

Men’s cross-country skiing — 15 kilometer (delayed)

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Snowboard — Mixed team cross final

Women’s alpine skiing — Downhill training

Short track — Women’s 1,000 meter final and men’s relay semifinal (delayed)

Men’s short track — 500 meter qualifying (delayed)

Men’s skeleton — Third and final runs (delayed)

Men’s ski jumping — Individual large hill qualifying (delayed)

11:35 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Women’s biathlon — 7.5 kilometer sprint

USA Network

2 a.m. to 3:40 a.m.

Men’s cross-country skiing — 15 kilometer (delayed)

3:40 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Men’s ice hockey — Czech Republic vs. Switzerland

6 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.

Short track — women’s 1,000 meter final, men’s relay semifinal, and men’s 500 meter qualifying

Men’s skeleton — Final run

9:40 to 10:30 a.m.

Women’s ice hockey — Quarterfinal

11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Men’s ice hockey — U.S. vs. Canada

CNBC

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Women’s curling — Sweden vs. Canada

11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.