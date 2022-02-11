Winter Olympics fans will see the debut of the women’s monobob live during NBC’s Saturday primetime coverage of Beijing.

American bobsledders Elena Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries are representing Team USA in the sport, which features a solo bobsled driver racing 70 mph down the ice without someone to handle the breaks. Taylor has dominated the sport, but is coming off a week where she was forced to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 29.

Here’s more detail on monobob from the Associated Press:

Monobob’s Olympic debut brings several new wrinkles to a sport that’s been on the Olympic program since 1924. Not only are competitors sliding alone, but they’re doing so in standardized sleds provided by organizers, making the discipline a purer test of athleticism and skill while removing the advantage gained by teams using aerospace science to perfect their vehicles.

The men’s giant slalom event will also get underway Saturday in primetime, and is expected to feature three-time Olympian Tommy Ford and Ryan Cochran-Siegle, who just won a silver medal in Super-G. The giant slalom is scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m. and will air live on NBC, with the second and final round airing around 1 a.m. Sunday.

There’s also men’s curling, with the United States taking on rival Canada at 8 p.m. live on CNBC.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

If you have Comcast Xfinity cable, you get Peacock’s premium tier free with your subscription. Go to Peacock’s website to link your cable account if you haven’t already. Xfinity subscribers who have the X1 cable box can also find live streams of events integrated into the Sports tab, right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s an FAQ page on NBC’s website if you have more questions.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics. Here are live scores and results.

Saturday’s Beijing Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live. These listings cover events that air throughout Saturday and into early Sunday.

NBC

2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Women’s speed skating – Team pursuit qualifying (delayed)

Women’s cross-country skiing – 4x5 kilometer relay (delayed)

Men’s biathlon – 10 kilometer sprint (delayed)

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Men’s alpine skiing — Giant slalom, first run

Women’s monobob — First and second runs

Figure skating — Rhythm dance (delayed)

Women’s skeleton — Third and final runs (delayed)

11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday

Men’s alpine skiing — Giant slalom, final run

Men’s speed skating — 500 meter (delayed)

Women’s freestyle skiing — Slopestyle qualifying (delayed)

Men’s ski jumping — Individual large hill final (delayed)

USA Network

The channel has 24-hours-a-day broadcasts of Olympics events, with a mix of live and tape-delayed coverage. Here are the live events.

2:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Men’s speed skating — 500 meter final

Women’s cross-country skiing — 4x5 kilometer relay

6 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.

Figure skating — Rhythm dance

5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday

Women’s freestyle skiing — Slopestyle qualifying

CNBC

8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Men’s ice hockey — Russian Olympic Committee vs. Czech Republic

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Men’s curling — U.S. vs. Canada

11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Sunday