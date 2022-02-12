Between the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl, NBC will have a full plate of sports coverage Sunday.

NBC is likely to get its largest TV audience of the Beijing games for the final run of women’s monobob, which will air live immediately following the Super Bowl at around 10:45 p.m. Eastern. After that, a gold medal will be awarded following the ice dancing final, beginning around 10:50 p.m.

Prior to the start of the Super Bowl, the U.S. men’s hockey team will conclude their Group A play when they face Germany live at 8:10 a.m. on USA Network. So far, the U.S. is undefeated, with wins over China and Canada.

The women’s hockey semifinals also begin Sunday night, with Canada taking on Switzerland at 11:10 p.m. on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. Team USA will face Finland Monday morning at 8:10 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock.

» READ MORE: NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico is glad he can freely call out China’s alleged human rights abuses

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event of every Olympic competition will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

If you have Comcast Xfinity cable, you get Peacock’s premium tier free with your subscription. Go to Peacock’s website to link your cable account if you haven’t already. Xfinity subscribers who have the X1 cable box can also find live streams of events integrated into the Sports tab, right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

» READ MORE: More of The Inquirer’s Olympics coverage

Sunday’s Winter Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live. These listings cover events that air throughout the day Sunday and overnight into early Monday.

NBC

8 a.m.: Speed skating — men’s team pursuit qualifying (live)

8:30 a.m.: Freestyle skiing — women’s aerials qualifying (delayed)

8:55 a.m.: Speed skating — women’s 500m final (live)

9:45 a.m.: Cross-country skiing — men’s 4x10km relay (delayed)

11:15 a.m.: Short-track speedskating — men’s 500m final, women’s 3000m relay final (delayed)

10:45 p.m.: Bobsled — women’s monobob final run (live)

10:50 p.m.: Figure skating — ice dancing free dance final group (live)

11:45 p.m.: Speed skating — women’s 500 meter (delayed)

12:30 a.m. Monday: Freestyle skiing — women’s slopestyle final (live)

1:30 a.m. Monday: Snowboarding — women’s big air qualifying (delayed)

USA Network

The channel has 24-hour-a-day broadcasts of Olympics events, with a mix of live and tape-delayed coverage. Here are the live events.