Controversial Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva returns to the Olympics in the women’s short program on Tuesday. The event starts at 5 a.m. Eastern time, televised live on USA Network and rebroadcast on NBC in prime time.

Valieva failed a drug test last December, but was cleared to stay at the Olympics by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday. The 15-year-old’s status as a minor was part of the reason why. The International Olympic Committee said that if Valieva wins a medal, there won’t be a medal ceremony. Nor will there be a belated one for the team event that Valieva helped the Russian Olympic Committee win last week.

American competitors in the women’s event include two-time U.S. champion Alysa Liu and two-time Olympian Karen Chen.

TV coverage of the Olympics is on NBC’s big broadcast network and cable channels USA Network and CNBC. Online, every event of the competition is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms, including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

If you have Comcast Xfinity cable, you get Peacock’s premium tier free with your subscription. Go to Peacock’s website to link your cable account if you haven’t already. Xfinity subscribers who have the X1 cable box can also find live streams of events integrated into the Sports tab, right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here. Remember that Beijing’s time zone is 13 hours ahead of Philadelphia’s.

Tuesday’s Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live.

NBC

For events televised live on the prime time and late night shows, the listed times are when NBC expects to start its coverage of those events.

2 p.m.: Snowboarding — women’s big air final; Speedskating — women’s team pursuit; Biathlon — men’s 4x7.5km relay; Nordic Combined — men’s individual large hill ski jump and 10km cross-country (all coverage delayed)

8 p.m.: Bobsled — men’s third and fourth (final) runs (delayed)

8:30 p.m.: Figure skating — women’s short program (delayed)

9:15 p.m.: Alpine skiing — men’s slalom first run (live)

11 p.m.: Speedskating — men’s team pursuit semifinals and final (delayed)

12:05 a.m.: Freestyle skiing — men’s aerials qualifying (delayed)

12:45 a.m.: Alpine skiing — men’s slalom final run (live)

USA Network

The channel has 24-hour-a-day broadcasts of Olympics events, with a mix of live and tape-delayed coverage. Here are the live events.

3:15 a.m.: Speedskating — men’s and women’s team pursuit finals

5 a.m.: Figure skating: Women’s short program

8:30 p.m.: Freestyle skiing — men’s slopestyle final

10:45 p.m.: Ice hockey pregame show

11 p.m.: Ice hockey — men’s quarterfinal TBD (likely to be the United States’ game)

1:30 a.m.: Ice hockey — men’s quarterfinal TBD (likely to be the Russian Olympic Committee’s game. This one will be joined in progress after the earlier game ends; the puck drops at 1 a.m.)

CNBC

8 p.m.: Curling — United States women vs. Canada