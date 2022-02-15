If you’re a fan of rivalries in sports, get ready for the latest chapter of one of the best to unfold on Wednesday at the Olympics.

The U.S. women’s ice hockey team plays Canada in the gold medal game in Beijing, with the puck drop set for 11:10 p.m. on NBC — yes, that’s the big broadcast network, not a cable channel. NBC10′s local news is moving earlier for the night, to 10:35 p.m.

This will be the seventh Olympic women’s ice hockey gold medal game since the event came to the Olympics in 2018. Canada has been in all six, winning four (2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014), while the U.S. has been in all but one (2006), winning two golds (1998 and 2018). Canada beat the U.S. in this year’s first-round pool stage, 4-2, so the Americans will be out not just for gold but for revenge.

Wednesday’s prime time coverage will also include the women’s combined Alpine skiing competition, where American star Mikaela Shiffrin will be back on the mountain.

TV coverage of the Olympics is on NBC’s big broadcast network and cable channels USA Network and CNBC. Online, every event of the competition is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms, including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

If you have Comcast Xfinity cable, you get Peacock’s premium tier free with your subscription. Go to Peacock’s website to link your cable account if you haven’t already. Xfinity subscribers who have the X1 cable box can also find live streams of events integrated into the Sports tab, right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here. Remember that Beijing’s time zone is 13 hours ahead of Philadelphia’s.

Wednesday’s Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live.

NBC

For events televised live on the prime time and late night shows, the listed times are when NBC expects to start its coverage of those events.

2 p.m.: Cross-country-skiing — men’s and women’s team sprint finals; biathlon — women’x 4x6km relay (all coverage delayed)

8 p.m.: Freestyle skiing — men’s aerials final (delayed)

8:30 p.m.: Short-track speedskating — women’s 1,500m final, men’s 5,000m relay final (both delayed)

9 p.m.: Freestyle skiing — women’s halfpipe qualifying (live)

9:30 p.m.: Alpine skiing — women’s combined, downhill run

11:10 p.m.: Ice hockey — United States women vs. Canada, gold medal game

USA Network

The channel has 24-hour-a-day broadcasts of Olympics events, with a mix of live and tape-delayed coverage. Here are the live events.

2:15 a.m.: Cross-country skiing — men’s and women’s team sprint qualifying and finals

5:05 a.m.: Ice hockey — Finland men vs. Switzerland, quarterfinal (will be left while in progress)

6 a.m.: Short-track speedskating — women’s 1,500m quarterfinals, semifinals and final; men’s 5,000m relay final

8:30 a.m.: Ice hockey — Sweden men vs. Canada, quarterfinal

8:30 p.m.: Freestyle skiing — women’s halfpipe qualifying

10:30 p.m.: Freestyle skiing — women’s ski cross qualifying

11:30 p.m.: Freestyle skiing — men’s halfpipe qualifying

1 a.m. Thursday: Alpine skiing — women’s combined, slalom run

CNBC

8 p.m.: Curling — United States men vs. Denmark