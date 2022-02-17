We’re winding down to the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, and there will be a couple medals handed out live during Friday night’s coverage.

The only live event that will air in primetime on NBC Friday is the men’s halfpipe final in freestyle skiing, with coverage starting at 9 p.m. (the event will air in its entirety beginning at 8:30 p.m. on USA Network). Team USA has several medal contenders, including two-time gold-medalist David Wise, three-time Olympian Aaron Blunk, 2018 Olympic silver medalist Alex Ferreira, and 2021 world championship bronze medalist Birk Irving.

Medals will also be awarded in the alpine skiing team event, which is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. and air on USA Network. Despite her struggles during the Olympics, two-time gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin will be among the competitors, and if she manages to medal, she’ll tie Julia Mancuso as the most-decorated U.S. women’s alpine skier in Olympic history.

If you want to get up early, set your alarm for 5:30 a.m. to catch the pairs’ figure skating short program, which will air live on USA Network (with an encore in primetime on NBC). The United States will be represented by two teams: Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, and Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

If you have Comcast Xfinity cable, you get Peacock’s premium tier free with your subscription. Go to Peacock’s website to link your cable account if you haven’t already. Xfinity subscribers who have the X1 cable box can also find live streams of events integrated into the Sports tab, right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s an FAQ page on NBC’s website if you have more questions.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics. Here are live scores and results.

Friday’s Winter Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live. These listings cover events that air throughout Friday and overnight into early Saturday.

NBC

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

2 p.m.: Women’s biathlon — 12.5 kilometer mass start (delayed)

3 p.m.: Men’s speed skating — 1,000 meter final (delayed)

4 p.m.: Men’s biathlon — 15 kilometer mass start (delayed)

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

8 p.m.: Two-woman bobsled — First and second runs (delayed)

8:30 p.m.: Figure skating — Pairs’ short program (delayed)

9 p.m.: Men’s freestyle skiing — halfpipe final (live)

11:35 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday

Alpine skiing — Team event (delayed)

Four-man bobsled — First and second runs (delayed)

USA Network

The channel has 24-hour-a-day broadcasts of Olympics events, with a mix of live and tape-delayed coverage. Here are the live events.

4 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Men’s speed skating — 1,000 meter final

5:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m

Figure skating — Pairs’ short program

8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Men’s ice hockey semifinal — Sweden vs. Russian Olympic Committee

8:30 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

8:30 p.m.: Men’s freestyle skiing — Halfpipe final

10 p.m.: Alpine skiing — Team event

Midnight to 3:45 a.m. Tuesday