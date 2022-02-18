Saturday is the last day of action at the Olympics before the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, and there will be two big American names in action.

Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries will go for gold medals in the two-woman bobsled, each in different sleds. Meyers Taylor won the monobob silver earlier in Beijing, and Humphries won the gold.

Other notable events include the men’s cross-country skiing 50km race — that sport’s equivalent of the marathon — and the men’s ice hockey gold medal game between Finland and the Russian Olympic Committee.

TV coverage of the Olympics is on NBC’s big broadcast network and cable channels USA Network and CNBC. Online, every event of the competition is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms, including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

If you have Comcast Xfinity cable, you get Peacock’s premium tier free with your subscription. Go to Peacock’s website to link your cable account if you haven’t already. Xfinity subscribers who have the X1 cable box can also find live streams of events integrated into the Sports tab, right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here. Remember that Beijing’s time zone is 13 hours ahead of Philadelphia’s.

Saturday’s Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live.

NBC

For events televised live on the prime time and late night shows, the listed times are when NBC expects to start its coverage of those events.

2:30 p.m.: Speedskating — men’s and women’s mass start semifinals and finals; Cross-country skiing — men’s 50 km (all coverage delayed)

8 p.m.: Bobsled — two-woman third and fourth (final) runs (delayed)

8:30 p.m.: Figure skating — pairs’ free skate (delayed)

9 p.m.: Bobsled — four-man third run (might be live, but it’s not clear yet; the run starts at 8:30 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.: More of the pairs’ free skate (delayed)

10:40 p.m.: Bobsled — four-man fourth (final) run (live)

11:30 p.m.: Figure skating gala (live)

USA Network

The channel has 24-hour-a-day broadcasts of Olympics events, with a mix of live and tape-delayed coverage. Here are the live events.

1 a.m.: Cross-country skiing — men’s 50km

1:45 a.m.: Curling — Great Britain vs. Sweden men’s gold medal match (likely joined in progress, and USA’s schedule was a bit in flux as of when this article was published)

3:30 a.m.: Speedskating — Men’s and women’s mass start finals

6 a.m.: Figure skating — pairs’ free skate

8:55 a.m.: Bobsled — two-woman third and fourth (final) runs

10:45 p.m.: Ice hockey pregame show

11:10 p.m.: Ice hockey — Finland men vs. Russian Olympic Committee men’s gold medal game

1:30 a.m. Sunday: Cross-country skiing — women’s 30km

CNBC

8 a.m.: Ice hockey — Sweden vs. Slovakia men’s bronze medal game

8 p.m.: Curling — Japan vs. Great Britain women’s gold medal game