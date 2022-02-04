Saturday’s action at the Winter Olympics in Beijing is highlighted by figure skating, snowboarding, and some American curling action.

In the morning, the U.S. women’s ice hockey team will take on the Russian Olympic Committee (Russia’s name, flag, and anthem are barred from the Winter Olympics for doping) at 8:10 a.m. on USA Network. Team USA won their Olympics opener against Finland earlier in the week in their bid to defend their 2018 gold medal and become the first U.S. squad to win consecutive titles.

Saturday night will also feature the women’s snowboarding slopestyle final, which is expected to include two-time gold medalist Jamie Anderson and air live at 8:30 p.m. on USA Network. 2018 Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard will lead the U.S. contenders in the men’s slopestyle qualifying at 11:30 p.m. on USA Network.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

If you have Comcast Xfinity cable, you get Peacock’s premium tier free with your subscription. Go to Peacock’s website to link your cable account if you haven’t already. Xfinity subscribers who have the X1 cable box can also find live streams of events integrated into the Sports tab, right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics. Here are live scores and results.

Saturday’s Winter Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether those events are live. These listings cover events that air throughout Saturday.

NBC

8 p.m.: Figure skating — Team event; Men’s alpine skiing — Downhill run

8:30 p.m.: Men’s snowboard — Slopestyle qualifying

USA Network

2:45 a.m.: Men’s freestyle skiing — Moguls qualifying and final; Women’s speed skating — 3,000 meter; Women’s cross-country skiing — Skiathlon

8:10 a.m.: Women’s ice hockey — U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

7:30 p.m.: Women’s snowboard — Slopstyle final; Men’s snowboard — slopestyle qualifying

CNBC