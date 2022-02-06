It’s time for another big U.S.-Canada women’s hockey clash at the Olympics. This one is in the preliminary pool stage instead of being for a medal, but there should be no lack of skill and intensity as one of the great Olympic sports rivalries is renewed. The puck drops at 11:10 p.m. ET on USA Network.

NBC’s flagship prime time show Monday night is highlighted by live coverage of Nathan Chen in the men’s figure skating short program. The men’s Alpine skiing Super G will also be on live — as long as Mother Nature doesn’t get in the way, as she did with the men’s downhill.

You’ll find TV coverage of the Olympics on NBC’s big broadcast network and cable channels like USA Network. In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event of every Olympic competition will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms, including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

If you have Comcast Xfinity cable, you get Peacock’s premium tier free with your subscription. Go to Peacock’s website to link your cable account if you haven’t already. Xfinity subscribers who have the X1 cable box can also find live streams of events integrated into the Sports tab, right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

Thursday’s Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live.

NBC

2 p.m.: Biathlon - women’s 15km Individual; Ski jumping - mixed team normal hill (all shown delayed)

8 p.m.: Figure skating - men’s short program; Alpine skiing - men’s Super G; Freestyle skiing - women’s big air final; Short track speed skating - women’s 500m final (delayed); Speed skating - women’s 1500m (delayed)

1:05 a.m.: Short track speed skating - men’s 1000m final; Luge - women’s first and second runs (all shown delayed)

USA Network

3:30 a.m.: Speed skating - women’s 1500m

6:30 a.m.: Short track speed skating - men’s 1000m quarterfinal, semifinal and final; women’s 500m quarterfinal, semifinal and final

8:30 a.m.: Women’s luge - second run (highlights of the first run will be shown delayed right before this)

There will then be a range of tape-delayed broadcasts until the evening, as part of the channel’s 24-hours-a-day coverage.

8:15 p.m.: Figure skating - men’s short program

10:45 p.m.: Ice hockey pregame show

11:10 p.m.: Ice hockey - United States vs. Canada women

1:30 a.m. Tuesday: Snowboarding - Parallel giant slalom finals

CNBC

5 p.m.: Curling - mixed doubles semifinals (delayed)