After crashing out in her first run of the giant slalom, Mikaela Shiffrin is expected to return to the slopes during NBC’s Tuesday night prime time Olympics broadcast. Snowboarding stars Chloe Kim and Shaun White will also be in the spotlight in the women’s and men’s halfpipe competitions, respectively.

It will be NBC’s first prime time show after host Mike Tirico’s departure from Beijing to prepare for hosting coverage of the Super Bowl on Sunday. Maria Taylor and NBC News’ Craig Melvin will share Olympics hosting duties for the night, with Taylor at NBC Sports’ studios in Stamford, Conn., and Melvin in Beijing.

Tirico will return to Olympics coverage on Wednesday, hosting from Stamford that night and Thursday before flying to Los Angeles for the weekend.

You’ll find TV coverage of the Olympics on NBC’s big broadcast network and cable channels USA Network and CNBC. Online, every event of the competition is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms, including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

If you have Comcast Xfinity cable, you get Peacock’s premium tier free with your subscription. Go to Peacock’s website to link your cable account if you haven’t already. Xfinity subscribers who have the X1 cable box can also find live streams of events integrated into the Sports tab, right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here. Remember that Beijing’s time zone is 13 hours ahead of Philadelphia’s.

Tuesday’s Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live.

NBC

For events televised live on the prime time show, you’ll see listings of the times when the events start. That doesn’t mean it’s exactly when NBC will start televising them, but it will give you an idea of around when they’ll be on.

2 p.m.: Biathlon — men’s 20km individual; Luge — women’s third and fourth (final) runs; Cross-country skiing — men’s and women’s individual sprint finals (all coverage delayed)

8 p.m.: Speed skating — men’s 1500m final (delayed); Snowboarding — women’s halfpipe qualifying (event starts at 8:30 p.m.); Alpine skiing — women’s slalom first run (9:15 p.m.); Freestyle skiing — men’s big air final (10 p.m.)

11:35 p.m.: Snowboarding — men’s halfpipe qualifying (11:30 p.m.); Alpine skiing — women’s slalom final run (12:45 a.m. Wednesday); Snowboarding — women’s snowboard cross qualifying (delayed)

USA Network

The channel has 24-hour-a-day broadcasts of Olympics events, with a mix of live and tape-delayed coverage.

3 a.m.: Cross-country skiing — men’s and women’s sprint qualifying and finals

3:40 a.m.: Biathlon — men’s 20km individual

8:35 a.m.: Luge — women’s final run (the third run will be televised starting at 7:15 a.m., but the event starts at 6:50 a.m., so the TV coverage might be delayed)

8:30 p.m.: Snowboarding — women’s halfpipe qualifying

10:10 p.m.: Snowboarding — women’s snowboard cross qualifying

1:30 a.m.: Wednesday: Snowboarding — women’s snowboard cross final)

CNBC

5 p.m.: Curling — mixed doubles bronze medal game, Sweden vs. Great Britain (live online at 1 a.m. Tuesday)

8 p.m.: Curling — mixed doubles gold medal game, Italy vs. Norway (live online at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday)